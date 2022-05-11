Ricky Phan’s Egg Baguette Recipe
You don’t need special sauces or ingredients to make this simple breakfast or lunch banh mi from the co-owner of the upcoming Eating Fresh restaurant in Broad Ripple.
Traditional pâté for banh mi sandwiches is made with from dried pork liver and can be found in Vietnamese or Asian markets. Feel free to substitute country pâté from a good butcher shop. Get the freshest eggs possible, as they’re the star of this sandwich.
Quick Egg Baguette
Serves Two
Ingredients:
- One fresh baguette
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- Four eggs, preferably local farm eggs
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2-3 tablespoons soy sauce, or to taste
- 1/2 of an English cucumber, cut into long matchsticks
- 4 ounces spreadable pâté or 4 tablespoons mayonnaise, or to taste
- Fresh cilantro leaves, roughly torn
- One small jalapeño, thinly sliced (optional)
Directions:
- Slice baguette into two six-inch lengths and cut the bread on one side and spread open.
- Toast bread lightly in a toaster oven or on a baking sheet in an oven set to 300 degrees.
- Heat oil in a nonstick pan until shimmering and add eggs. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until desired doneness, from slightly runny to scrambled.
- Drizzle half of soy sauce on the insides of the toasted baguette.
- Spread the bottom of the bread with either pâté or mayonnaise (do not use both).
- Place egg on bottom of bread.
- Top with cucumber slices, cilantro leaves, and jalapeño slices, if using.
- Slice each sandwich in half, if desired. Serve immediately.