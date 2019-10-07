Subscribe & Save!
Swoon: Maialina’s Meatballs

Maialina’s meatballs Tony Valainis

When the restaurant biz is written into your DNA the way it is for Francesca Pizzi, satisfying hungry customers is practically second nature. The heir to the Ambrosia dynasty has been running her own Maialina Italian Kitchen + Bar (1103 Prospect St., 317-982-7676) since mid-July (with the help of stepbrother Lawrence Green) and already knows the golden rule of Italian restaurants: Lean on your family, at least when it comes to their recipes. Pizzi sourced the most satisfying dishes at this already-rollicking Fountain Square spot directly from her nonna’s recipe file, like the tender pork-veal-and-beef meatballs with the perfect amount of breadcrumbs and spice—served straight up with the house marinara, they’re as comforting as can be.

