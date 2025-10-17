SO MUCH STEAK: As teased in July, chain restaurant Dean’s Steak & Seafood has set an opening date for its downtown Indy location, which is at the base of the JW Marriott hotel at 10 S. West St. Via press release, we’re told the restaurant from property management group White Lodging “combines the highest level of investment, talent, and culinary creativity” in its “vast food and beverage portfolio,” because if there’s anything that fosters creativity, it’s a “vast portfolio.” The standard cuts of meat are promised, as are the now-ubiquitous offerings of a raw bar and seafood platters. It opens on November 6.

BIG BIRRIA: A new spot offering innovative and unexpected expressions of birria will open next week in Broad Ripple, if all goes well. As featured in our September issue, husband-and-wife owners Jasmin Martinez and Angel Cuevas have been working to open Birrieria Iturbidense at 825 Broad Ripple Ave., renovating adjoining storefronts on Broad Ripple’s prime block (previously the spots occupied by Youmi Crepes & Bubble Tea and Crazy Tortas). The restaurant, which is a spinoff of their popular Tacos El Iturbidense and Birrieria Iturbidense food trucks, will open on October 21. Expect a menu that includes dishes from the mobile operation, like birria egg rolls, grilled cheese, and pizza.

TURNAROUND: Speaking of Broad Ripple, the Star reports that area residents are seeking “more dining options” and “fewer college bars” in their once-booming neighborhood. They’re working on a new strategy called the Broad Ripple Master Development Plan, which they hope will fill vacant storefronts with a mix of affordable and fine dining restaurants, among other local improvements. Want to weigh in? The Friends of Broad Ripple Village and development partner CSO Architects are planning three more community meetings to incorporate feedback into the scheme on November 19, January 21, and March 4, with time and location to be announced via social media.

PARKSIDE IN FLUX: Neighborhood favorite Parkside Public House (2602 Shelby St., 317-868-4511) is losing its founding head chef—but in the process, Indy is gaining a food truck. Fidelmar Garcia has led the kitchen since the spot opened in 2024, but—per an Instagram post from the restaurant—he’s stepping away “to chase his life-long dream of owning his own food truck.” For now, his duties shift to special event chefs Heather Haines and Ronnie Diamonds, who will be serving up a “more limited menu” as the business rethinks its full menu.

NO JOY: Most of the messages I get from readers are lovely, but every once in a while I get an angry note from someone annoyed that I prioritize local independent businesses over national or global chains. The upcoming closure of Mochi Joy (8664 E. 96th St., 463-266-0021) is a great example of why I keep beating that drum.

The scrappy business from husband-and-wife team Tom Nguyen and Rachel Burnett began as a post-pandemic pop-up, then opened a Fishers storefront this past February. Last week, Nguyen and Burnett announced that they must shutter the business on November 2, saying “We tried everything … from festivals and influencer collaborations to new products and giveaways, but despite our best efforts, sales weren’t enough to sustain us.” This is a heartbreaker, not just because their offerings are delicious and super fun but also because Nguyen and Burnett are active and important members of the Indy community who have always been passionate about food, their customers, and how they can boost others.

I don’t believe chain restaurants are evil (though some of those angry readers seem to suspect I feel otherwise). But time and time again, I’ve seen how well-meaning diners fail to direct their dollars to their neighbors and spend their paychecks at holding companies or conglomerates—many of which lack Tom and Rachel’s commitment to this area. My hope is that pointing out this distinction may help folks rethink where they go when they want snacks, meals, and drinks. Every dollar spent at a locally owned spot makes a difference.