Noblesville doughnut fave Mochi Joy (654 S. 9th St., 463-266-0021) is headed to Indy on Saturday, March 30, for a pop-up at Dream Palace Books & Coffee (111 E. 16th St., 317-737-1215). From 9:30 a.m. until they sell out, scoop up doughnuts, such as the salted caramel with little Easter eggs plopped on top, as well as cream-filled malasadas or Hawaiian snack mix.

Ramps, those garlicky alliums with the perplexing name, are sought after for their impermanence: The foraged vegetables have a notably short season, and recent years of Tik Tok trendiness have left them in even scarcer supply. So catch them while you can at the Kan-Kan (1258 Windsor St., 317-800-7099), which will hold its star-chef-studded, second annual Ramp Fest on Sunday, April 21, from noon to 4 p.m. A portion of ticket sales will go to the Greg Hardesty Scholarship Fund, ACLU Indiana, and food justice org Flanner House.

Indy dining powerhouses George Stergiopoulos (Greek Islands), Elif Ozdemir (Giorgio’s Pizza), and Gino Pizzi (Ambrosia) have come together to open “Old World with modern amenities” Italian restaurant Rosemary and Olive at 870 Massachusetts Ave., the IBJ was the first to report. The 300-square-foot space is the former home of another Italian spot, Mimi Blue, a local mini-chain that shuttered its last location in January. If all goes well, expect an opening in May.

At last, the KSR is back. Last May, the Keystone Sports Review temporarily closed after 33 years in the same place, announcing that it would be reborn inside the two-story structure that housed long-shuttered, Prince-approved music venue Birdy’s Bar and Grill. It quietly reopened in recent days at 2131 East 71st St., with a menu that includes pizzas, salads, and its iconic wings (we recommend the Cajun dry rub variety). Food is served from open to 11 p.m., or midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Six months after opening in Fishers, Shwa Hall and Max Gavin appear to have closed Memento Zero Proof Lounge (8701 E. 116th St.) “indefinitely.” Touted as the region’s only no-ABV cocktail bar, via announcement on Instagram, the business said it was “actively collaborating with legal advisors and exploring avenues that may pave the way for us to reopen our doors.”

A press release issued by Southeast fast casual chain Vicious Biscuit (say that five times fast) says the company is about “to redefine the breakfast scene in Indianapolis.” Big news, if true! The six-location biscuit sandwich company has outposts in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Ohio and is set to more than double with a 10-location Indy franchise deal with an out-of-state mortgage banker and a local construction company owner. The IBJ notes that the first-time restaurant owners are looking initially at Fishers, as well as other locales in Hamilton County, before expanding to the south.

The breakfast specialists at the city’s newest Cafe Patachou (317-222-3538) location are set to stay up late. As part of the Stutz Building’s monthly First Friday event, the 1060 North Capitol Ave. Patachou will serve a limited breakfast for dinner menu. Offerings include a fried lobster and waffle or a gloriously simple martini and fries and will be served from 5 to 9 p.m. every First Friday starting April 5.

As has been widely reported, the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted Tuesday to to revoke a liquor license extension for the 11:11 Bar & Grille (9439 E. Washington St.). The club’s parking lot was the site of a shooting that involved two off-duty IMPD officers; five were wounded and one killed in the March 24 gun battle. According to the IndyStar, the ATC attempted to reach the venue’s owners prior to the vote but did not receive a response.