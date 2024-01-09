The Feed: Natural State Provisions, Cafe Babette, and More

GUEST CHEF Mark your calendars for this Thursday, when Jonathan Brooks of Milktooth and Beholder takes over the kitchen at Natural State Provisions (414 Dorman St., 317-492-9887). Service is 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., and there have been hints of greasy spoon culinary delights.

FRESH BAKED Cafe Babette (2627 Shelby St., 317-288-9241) opens its doors to the public this Saturday, January 13, across from Garfield Park. Pre-order is advised through the link on its website.

SECRET SIPS The Vault (1542 S. East St.), a modern speakeasy that was once a refuge for the Midwest’s most infamous bank robbers, has announced a code change and a new cocktail, the Sazerac. The code hint can be found on the bar’s Instagram account.

PICTURE PERFECT PLATE Tickets are now available for the Harrison Center for the Arts (1505 N. Delaware St., 317-396-3886) monthly dinner series, Art Dish, on February 12. Guests can enjoy a night featuring artist Israel Solomon and food by chef Glenn Brown of The Flatiron at the Point on Penn.

LUNCH CROWD Turner’s Bar (1060 N. Capitol Ave., 317-757-3984), located in the Stutz, is adding lunch hours, beginning January 15. Grab your food and drink from other businesses and dine inside the cocktail lounge.

INSIDE SCHMEAR Bagel Fair (1300 E. 86th St., 317-846-0950) announced the opening of its new store on Monday, January 8. The locally loved bakery’s new home is located in the Nora Plaza Shopping Center.

CLOSINGS:

Rooster’s Kitchen (888 Massachusetts Ave., 317-426-2020), a stalwart of the revival of downtown’s Mass Ave expansion, shuttered its doors December 31, 2023.

Rail Cafe & Market and Cone + Crumb (3400 Nancy St., Westfield, 317-763-1376) will lock its doors for the last time on January 13. The announcement comes less than one month after it expanded hours to serve dinner.

