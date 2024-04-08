A Perfectly Distilled Map Of Indiana’s Best Distilleries

NORTHERN INDIANA

18th Street Distillery (1)

Known primarily as a brewer cranking out quirky one-off beers, 18th Street added a distilling component that follows the same standards for high-quality originality. Its award-winning rye whiskey uses the same grain featured in 18th Street beers. A bonus for out-of-towners, the historic building that houses the distillery also contains two attached living spaces available to rent. 5417 Oakley Ave., Hammond, 219-937-6103

Edwin Coe Spirits (2)

Founder Joe Collins uses his great-grandfather’s recipe for Prohibition-era whiskey in his award-winning Old Coe, the headline act in a cast that also includes bourbon, soft gin, vodka, and barrel-aged rum. The on-site Fork & Fiddle food truck serves up low-country cuisine, and the all-ages back patio offers a sweet view of the surrounding countryside. 6675 E. U.S. Hwy. 33, Churubusco, 260-286-1107

CENTRAL INDIANA

Windy Ridge Winery, Distillery & Brewing Co. (3)

The grounds are spread across a wide swath of land in Fountain County and include 6 acres of grape varieties for this small, family-owned business’s first passion: wine. The distillery’s original focus was on brandy, the product of distilling wine. Moonshine and bourbon came next. 307 Washington St., Covington, 765-793-2629

Old 55 Distillery (4)

It takes its name from the road that gets you there, though that “isn’t the fastest route and sure isn’t the straightest.” The distillery makes a unique farm-to-bottle Midwestern whiskey using grain from the family farm and nearby fields. Visitors can tour the facility and sample the goods in the tasting room. 311 Washington St., Newtown

Cedar Creek Distillery (5)

This family-owned house of spirits, open since 2018, was the final installment in the sprawling and picturesque Cedar Creek trilogy that also includes a winery and brewery. The connected Cedar Creek Eatery provides the requisite bar snacks and smashburgers. 3820 Leonard Rd., Martinsville, 765-342-9000

SOUTHERN INDIANA

Cardinal Spirits (6)

With a home base just off Bloomington’s B-Line Trail, this working distillery’s bustling back patio is a fine place to explore the ever-evolving inventory of whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, specialty liqueurs, and brandy. Cardinal even makes a La Boîte Amaro that the New York Times described as “slightly smoky and tinged with orange zest and anise.” 922 S. Morton St., Bloomington, 812-202- 6789

Bear Wallow Distillery (7)

It is only fitting that the distillery with the Brown County-est name would have not only a Gnaw Bone Straight Bourbon Whiskey, but also a Liar’s Bench Straight Rye Whiskey and a Hidden Holler Corn Whiskey Moonshine. Stop in for a tasting flight and one of Bear Wallow’s Farm-to-Fifth Tours. 4484 Old State Rd. 46, Nashville, 812-657-4923

Hard Truth Distilling Co. (8)

Backwoodsy activities such as ATV tours and outdoor concerts make this destination distillery well worth a drive deep into the hills and hollers of Nashville, Indiana. But there is also an Advanced Whiskey Appreciation session and mixology class for the connoisseurs. 418 Old State Rd. 46, Nashville, 812-720-4840, hardtruth.com

Spirits of French Lick (9) Distillery tours are by appointment, but you can drop in for some sample sips at the adjacent tasting room and gift shop. Bottles include several bourbons, rum, brandy, gin, aquavit, and even a 120-proof absinthe made from macerated botanicals. 8145 W. Sinclair St., West Baden Springs, 812-936-2293

Monkey Hollow Winery & Distillery (10)

A few curvy miles off the highway, Monkey Hollow is a backroads winery with a side gig in vodka and moonshine. Take a table on the outdoor (and dog-friendly) patio. 11534 E. County Rd. 1740 N, Saint Meinrad, 812-357-2272

Starlight Distillery (11)

Several tiers of tours give visitors a behind-the-scenes view—from the barrel room to the bottling line to the still-house—of the Huber family’s passion project that goes back seven generations. 19816 Huber Rd., Borden, 812-923-9463

Distillery 64 (12)

Launched in a barn at the dawn of Indiana’s distillery boom, this New Albany speakeasy tucked deep inside an old WPA warehouse now offers vodka, gin, oaked rum, and a smoky-sweet Ryes and Shine whiskey. The tasting room also serves cocktails and bar bites. 800 E. 8th St., New Albany, 502-536-7485

Best Vineyards Winery & Distillery (13)

Bold fruit-forward liqueurs and spirits are the focus at this Louisville-adjacent distillery with its roots in winemaking. That includes everything from caramel apple liqueur to 80-proof jalapeño vodka. 8373 Morgans Ln. SE, Elizabeth, 812-969- 9463