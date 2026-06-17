This Local Artist Breaks All The Style “Rules” For Older Women

Tell us how what you’re wearing expresses your personality.

My outfit is a blue-and-white striped oversized men’s dress shirt and a denim mini skirt with my favorite red rain boots. I chose this outfit because it represents my casual nature, desire for comfort, and my inner child. I love any reason to wear these boots. They remind me of the joy of being outside on a rainy day.

You’re an accomplished mixed-media artist. How does that creative perspective affect your fashion choices?

My wardrobe reflects my laid-back vibe. As an artist, I do not like to be restricted, literally and figuratively. My clothes are always comfortable, but I also create outfits that represent my personality.

So how has your style evolved over the years?

My style has evolved to include more variety, with a mix of colors and patterns that may have been considered terribly uncool when I was a teenager. Today, my teenage self might see me as a bit of an outlier. However, reflecting on it, I realize I was somewhat of a trendsetter back then, so perhaps not much has changed after all.

Tell us about the inspiration behind starting Silverbae. What does “taking the silver leap” mean to you?

When I was in my 30s, I noticed my silver hair starting to grow in, and my initial thought was, “Oh no, I’m getting old! I better cover it up.” I viewed it negatively, and my first instinct was to hide it. However, in the summer of 2020, I decided to embrace the change and see what my hair would look like as it grew out. To my surprise, I began to like it. Then I started to love it, and eventually, I fully owned it! Today, honoring my silver strands has become almost a personal trademark. I can’t imagine myself without it. Embracing my silver hair inspired me to create Silverbae apparel, a brand to empower and encourage other women to appreciate the beauty of their silver transition and wear it proudly.

Letting your hair go gray, as a woman, has been essentially taboo since the 1960s. With this new freedom you’re espousing, what are some other so-called rules for mid-life women that you embrace breaking?

My personal rule-breaking list would be pretty long! But to name a few…a bare face with no makeup, form-fitting jeans, short shorts and skirts, and my favorites: hair down and full of natural curls, a high ponytail, and a messy bun.

What advice do you have for women whose taste doesn’t mesh with what they think is age appropriate?

Just try it on. If you can say to yourself, “Wow, I look amazing,” then go for it! Nobody knows your age but you. As long as you feel comfortable and confident, the clothes make you feel good, that should be all the reassurance you need.

Which stores do you most often shop in?

I don’t think I’ve been in a physical store in years. I find most of my clothes by browsing online. I really love beautiful dresses, and one of my favorite dress boutiques is in Australia.

Any accessories that give you an extra boost of confidence? My mother’s two silver and turquoise bracelets. I wear them both every single day. Not only are they beautiful, but they also give me a sense of security. I wear about four bracelets on each arm. Each one tells a story and holds special meaning for me. I never take off my gold earrings, and I typically wear four or five rings.

Did you have a style inspiration?

My inspiration has always come from my mother. She had a sharp sense of fashion. Whether it was a simple scarf, a unique pair of shoes, or a strategically placed brooch on a blouse or hat, she knew how to elevate any outfit. Every day when I get dressed, I take a moment to consider how I want to present myself to the world. I truly dress according to how I feel, which keeps my mother’s influence close to me. There are outfits that I put together that make me think … Mommy would love this.