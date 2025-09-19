Street Savvy: Speedway Shopping

CAN’T DECIDE if December 25 or the Sunday before Memorial Day is the best day of the year? Neither can Dave Wilson, who co-owns Santa’s Pitstop Christmas Shoppe & Gifts with his wife Becky. “I was retired, but I wasn’t done. I love the spirit of Christmas … and I love racing,” he shares. Merry music played on a recent blistering summer day as glitzy Christmas decorations comingled with Indy 500 memorabilia and Indiana-centric merch. The ratio shifts seasonally.

1515 N. Main St.

Get Last Licks

Try a sample of Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets’ unique flavors when the counterperson offers. Like what? Espresso Oreo, Black Licorice, London Fog, Carrot Mango Italian Ice, and Blue Moon, which tastes like the milk at the bottom of a bowl of Froot Loops. (Oat milk–based varieties are available.) Don’t forget to grab a take-home pint.

Show Team Spirit

Trading cards, jerseys, bobbleheads, autographed balls, tickets, programs, and helmets. Suffice to say that the 40-year-old Vintage Indy Sports can make any fan’s collectible dreams come true. While the bulk of the treasures are, unsurprisingly, Indiana-centric, the accoutrements of popular out-of-state franchises can be scored too. Check out the owner’s personal collection on the Gallery Level.

1450 N. Main St.

Grab Goodies

Cheery and filled with natural light, B. Erin Designs gift boutique (4) is stocked with irresistible decor, candles, ceramicware, jewelry, handbags, baby items, and sunglasses. Look for the rack of the prettiest greeting cards you’ve ever seen in the back.

1320 N. Main St.

Walk This Way

Burn off the ice cream on the B&O Trail, a mostly paved, flat, and shady stretch. If you enter at North Main and 11th streets, you can walk to Leonard Park in 20 minutes tops.