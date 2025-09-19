NO TEA: Fountain Square tea shop A Cup of Chai, notable for its focus on traditionally prepared Indian chai made with organic and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, swiftly made a name for itself following its 2023 opening. But those stopping at its 1028 Shelby St. digs in recent days noted it was dark; on Yelp, it’s marked as temporarily closed. Owner Pravy Nijjar told me this week the shutdown is permanent, as the business is “a lot to handle with my personal health issues going on.” But while A Cup of Chai will not be reopening, Nijjar tells me she’s hoping to launch an online store selling the same spice mixes she used at her shop. Keep an eye on Instagram for more info on that venture. (Thanks to Feed reader Kate for the tip!)

EVER CLOSER: It’s been over a year since Fishers-based Arechiga Restaurant Group (a burgeoning company that includes Verde Flavors of Mexico, Casa Santa, and Salsa Verde Mexican Restaurant and Taqueria) announced plans for a Bottleworks District restaurant called Piedra, with a plan to open by the end of 2024. The restaurant, pitched as “a culinary tribute crafted with passion, fire, and timeless flavor” in its social media (marketing speak is funny!), now says it expects to open this fall at 820 Massachusetts Ave. A second iteration of the spot is expected to open in Fishers when The Union development is completed.

BIRD IS THE WORD: While we’re on Bottleworks, local cookie and biscuit boss 4 Birds Bakery opened in the Garage food hall this week in a prime central space. Expect all your 4 Birds favorites, including muffins and brownies, coffee drinks made on-site, and additional menu offerings as the business settles in at its new location.

LEASE END: Hobnob Corner, a rustic restaurant with a cozy yet ambitious menu in the heart of Brown County, has announced its closure after 46 years in business. Via Facebook, its owners write, “Unfortunately, our lease has not been renewed, and we will be closing by the second week of November.” The business was launched by Warren and Betsy Cole in 1979; the last time I visited, son Eric was also there leading the kitchen. Diners are urged to come by for one last meal before the shutdown this fall. 17 West Main Street, Nashville, 812-988-4114

WESTFIELD GROWTH: Five-year-old Westfield smokehouse Ben’s BBQ Shack is expanding to a new location. Ben Hoffman’s spot is known for its limited hours (pre-order is a must) and bundled offerings served from a postcard-sized space without interior seating. The new spot—currently under construction at 1000 E. 181st St.—will be a more conventional restaurant. Based on renderings Hoffman shared on Facebook, it will be an expansive, homey building with a wraparound porch. An opening date at the new spot is still TBD, so until then, visit 124 E. Main St. in Westfield for your ribs, pulled pork, or smoked turkey needs.

GREEK LIFE: The Greek’s Pizzeria outpost at Four Finger Distillery‘s Indianapolis location has closed, the company announced this week. If you visit the 630 Virginia Ave. spot, you’re now welcome to bring in food from elsewhere if you need something to help soak up your cocktails or beer.

POTBELLY BOOM: Once a cute sandwich shop inside a Chicago antiques store, Potbelly Sandwich Shop has grown into a publicly traded, union-busting chain owned by a convenience store company. Current owner RaceTrac wants to expand its current 445 locations across the U.S. (many of which are owned by franchisees) into 2,000. Four of those new stops will be in Indiana, the Star notes, and all are set to open this month. One at 1340 E. 86th St. launches September 19, and 1901 East Stop 13 Rd. follows on Sept. 25. The next day, a location at 6075 Perry Worth Road in Whitestown will launch, as will a Fishers shop at 11545 Ikea Way.