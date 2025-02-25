Traveler: Honky Tonk Heaven

NASHVILLE PHOTOS Courtesy Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

TENNESSEE’S CAPITAL CITY is inextricably linked to music, and for good reason. You don’t need to be the biggest fan of country, though, to have an unforgettable weekend down in Nashville.

The Grand Ole Opry (opry.com) is approaching 100 years of live and on-radio performances. Its format is as delightful as ever: Each act performs a trio of songs as a witty host keeps things jovial. Recently, Larry Gatlin performed with his brothers, then emceed a program that included American Idol winner Scotty McCreery and Riders in the Sky, the band of veterans best known for “Woody’s Roundup” in Toy Story 2. Downtown’s legendary Ryman Auditorium (ryman.com) still brings in top-tier performers.

March 2025 shows include Keb Mo and Shawn Colvin, Lonestar, and Trisha Yearwood. At The Listening Room Cafe (listening roomcafe.com/nashville), meanwhile, the vibe is mellow, the ribs and barbecue hit the spot, and the unscripted banter is as interesting as the lyrics of the singer-songwriters on stage.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (countrymusichalloffame.org) may be Nashville’s highest-profile attraction, but lesser-known museums are equally outstanding. The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum (musicianshalloffame.com) celebrates studio musicians across genres, including those who recorded for Motown in Detroit and Muscle Shoals in Alabama. And don’t miss the National Museum of African American Music (nmaam.org), where a fascinating film leads you into room after room of memorabilia and engaging interactives. You can spend hours listening to artists you know and love while also connecting to the work of those who inspired them, as well as the musicians they, in turn, have influenced. A wristband, included with admission, lets you build playlists to transfer to Apple or Spotify.