TRANSITIONAL FOOTWEAR to carry you stylishly and comfortably from winter to spring is hard to find. But the L’Artiste Dezi loafers step gorgeously into the gap. They’re a work of art: The soft, ombre leather is hand-painted. With a rubber outsole and a leather lining, they’re sturdier than flimsier flats. That makes them the perfect shoes for your Valentine’s date night if the weather, or your mood, doesn’t allow for heels. $130. Goodman’s Shoes, 1530 E. 86th St., 317-846-5718, goodmansshoes.com
Wanted: Bed Of Roses
Sick of winter boots, but it’s not sandal season just yet? These pretty loafers will see you through.