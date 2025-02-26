Wanted: Bed Of Roses

Photo by Tony Valainis

TRANSITIONAL FOOTWEAR to carry you stylishly and comfortably from winter to spring is hard to find. But the L’Artiste Dezi loafers step gorgeously into the gap. They’re a work of art: The soft, ombre leather is hand-painted. With a rubber outsole and a leather lining, they’re sturdier than flimsier flats. That makes them the perfect shoes for your Valentine’s date night if the weather, or your mood, doesn’t allow for heels. $130. Goodman’s Shoes, 1530 E. 86th St., 317-846-5718, goodmansshoes.com