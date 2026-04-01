| David Schweck, MD

Irvington • 6401 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Contact information: (463) 223-7309

David Schweck is a Family Medicine Specialist at our Irvington primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Schweck is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.

Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today

Medical Expertise

Education: American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

Degree: Doctor of Medicine

Languages spoken: English

Gender: Male

Specialties: Family Medicine

Conditions treated: