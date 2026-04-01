| David Schweck, MD
Irvington • 6401 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Contact information: (463) 223-7309
David Schweck is a Family Medicine Specialist at our Irvington primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Schweck is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.
Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today
Medical Expertise
Education: American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine
Degree: Doctor of Medicine
Languages spoken: English
Gender: Male
Specialties: Family Medicine
Conditions treated:
- Asthma
- Arteriosclerosis
- Anemia
- Osteoarthritis
- Diabetes
- Mental Health
- Kidney Disease
- Heart Disease
- Skin, Hair, and Nails
- Allergies
- Cold and Flu