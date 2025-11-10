Unspoken Rules: Cranksgiving

Pedal any route you like to make your pickups. There is no prescribed course. Ride it in advance to avoid surprises.

Dress for any weather. Unless we get a blizzard, Cranksgiving rolls on.

Park in the gravel lot on the north side of Guggman Haus if you’re not riding your bike there. Then stop at the Coffee Haus to fuel the morning.

Think about using the restroom at grocery stores.

Pack snacks. But save your appetite for Currywurst at the Cabin Kitchen upon your return to Guggman. Consider helping even if you’re not up to cycling.