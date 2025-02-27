Photo Gallery: Pro Volleyball All-Star Match

In front of a sold-out crowd, four representatives of the Indy Ignite participated in Saturday’s inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match at Fishers Event Center.
THE PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION held its inaugural All-Star Match on Saturday at the Fishers Event Center with the Indy Ignite’s Sydney Hilley and libero Kylie Murr suiting up for Team Collier, coached by Michelle Collier of Georgia Tech. Azhani Tealer played on the roster of Team Shondell, coached by Purdue’s Dave Shondell.

Leketor Member-Meneh of the Ignite was also selected to play for Team Shondell but sat out due to an ankle injury sustained during the regular season. 

In front of a sold-out crowd, Team Shondell came away with the victory by way of a total point score of 58-47.

berkeley-oblad
brooke-nuneviller
b-nuneviller
august-raskie
azhani-tealer
adora-anae
charitie-luper
childress
edmond3
childress1
gomez1
hannah-maddux
hilley2
hilley3
hilley4
leletor-member-meneh
maddux1
merritt-beason
murr4
shondell
shondellteam
stone
stone4
sydney-hilley

