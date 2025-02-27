Photo Gallery: Pro Volleyball All-Star Match

THE PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION held its inaugural All-Star Match on Saturday at the Fishers Event Center with the Indy Ignite’s Sydney Hilley and libero Kylie Murr suiting up for Team Collier, coached by Michelle Collier of Georgia Tech. Azhani Tealer played on the roster of Team Shondell, coached by Purdue’s Dave Shondell.

Leketor Member-Meneh of the Ignite was also selected to play for Team Shondell but sat out due to an ankle injury sustained during the regular season.

In front of a sold-out crowd, Team Shondell came away with the victory by way of a total point score of 58-47.