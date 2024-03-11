The Feed: Apocalypse Burger, CM Chicken, And More

Patachou Inc‘s pandemic baby, Apocalypse Burger, smashed its final burger on Saturday. A social media post from founder Martha Hoover explained the closure of the Meridian-Kessler restaurant: “… in 2024, it’s a post-Apocalyptic world. We survived. Now we need to deploy our resources, human and financial, in the direction of our pre-Pandemic plan: continuing to grow the mother brand slowly and strategically.”

On the heels of her departure from Bluebeard, James Beard semifinalist Abbi Merriss has already sold out a March 18 spring harvest dinner at sandwich destination Goose the Market‘s (2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944) private dining space. The $175 per head dinner with Pioneer and Bluebird alum Bryan Kanne will be the first of many, one hopes. UPDATE: A second dinner on March 19 has been added.

Indiana’s first CM Chicken (8395 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-537-2229) outpost hatched late last month, serving crispy Korean fried chicken in flavors ranging from garlic spicy to lemon sweet onion. Though it shares a name and notable menu similarities with a popular South Korean chain that began an expansion into the U.S. in 2017, it is not one of that company’s 50-plus franchisees across the country.

Tickets are on sale for Traders Point Creamery‘s (9101 Moore Rd, Zionsville, 317-733-1700) Faire at the Farm spring market event, with $5 general admission and $10 for VIPs. The April 27 showcase of local artisans and craftspeople promises cookies, vintage and upcycled goods, coffee, and much more.

Soon, you’ll be able to score The Cavity Factory‘s inventive and nostalgic cookies in Fountain Square. The mobile dessert vendor has a permanent location in the works at 1354 Shelby Street. Until then, find the big pink truck at spots across Greenwood, West 38th, and Castleton (check their social media for a current schedule).

Located next to Canal Bistro, Canal Creamery (6349 Guilford Ave., 317-377-4551) has opened in Broad Ripple with a concise menu of sundaes, cups, and cones. Dairy-free options are available, and a sugar-free ice cream is also on the menu. And, yes, there are pup cups.

Aroma Experience will open its third location on March 12, this one in Carmel City Center (885 Monon Green Blvd., Carmel, 317-993-3021). Owner Vinita Singh‘s elegant Indian restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, can accommodate 90-person private parties, and has a full bar.