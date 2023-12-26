The Feed: City Market, Sam’s Square Pie, and More

PARTING WAYS The Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development and the Indianapolis City Market Corporation will waive the monthly rent for the remaining vendors at the historic Indianapolis City Market (222 E. Market St.). The $200 million redevelopment of the entire block will begin after vendors are gone in March. City Market was founded in 1821 and officially opened in 1886.

BIG CHEESE Three years after making its debut as a popular pandemic pizza pop-up, Sam’s Square Pie (2829 E. 10th St.) has plans to open its own brick-and-mortar this January. Date TBA.

FRESH POUR Moon Drops Distillery (738 W. Broadway St., Fortville) recently opened a customer-facing tasting room, a place where visitors can sample Bonfire Blends—spirits made from a mix of corn whiskey, vodka, and rum that are marketed as “moonshine”—as well as listen to music and get a peek at the still where the liquor is made.