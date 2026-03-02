Sugar Step Baking Co.

Eric Hayes considers cake a canvas for his artistic designs, turning out exquisite 5-inch cakes perfect for 1-year-old birthday smashing and intimate celebrations. His unique creations might feature top and bottom borders, vintage-style piping, or edible glitter and gold leaf depending on the order.

The Flying Cupcake

Bigger than a cupcake but smaller than a standard cake, Lunch Box Cakes are just the right size for an indulgent midday—or anytime—treat. Custom order or choose from ready-to-go Red Velvet Elvis, Chocolate, or Classic Happy Birthday Confetti Cake varieties (candle included). Vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

Multiple locations

Filigree Bakery

Chef-owner Laura Lachowecki started offering “shorty cakes”—one-layer, six-inch rounds—at the Broad Ripple Farmers Market when she launched her bakery in 2020. “I always have some in the storefront, but a lot of people will custom order, too,” she says. Lachowecki can decorate for any occasion, but her favorites are the cakes she makes for baby gender reveals.

6331 Carrollton Ave., 463-269-1456.

Sweet Minis Cake Bar

Ideal for individuals or small groups, these adorable single-serving cakes in colorful tins run the gamut of flavors from vanilla, chocolate, and carrot to lemon, cookies and cream, and salted caramel. “They’re elegant, personal, and just the right amount of sweet,” says owner Casey Ward.

2481 E. Main St., Plainfield, 317-268-6688