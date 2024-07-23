Enjoy dishes from these restaurants and others at Indianapolis Monthly’s Global Eats event on July 29. Tickets are available now.

Raise your hand if you’ve considered making a meal from the “starters” section of the menu. For our July Global Eats issue, we stalked Indy’s greatest small plates. These four were some of our favorites.

Kebabs at The Bosphorus Istanbul Cafe

Turkey’s legendary contribution to the world’s great grilled foods is expressed in whole pieces of beef, lamb, and chicken or in two styles of rich and flavorful ground meat kebabs. The adana kebab is a mix of lamb and beef with the heat of crushed red chilies, while the milder beyti kebab is rolled in lavash and dressed up with tangy tomato sauce. 935 S. East St., 317-974-1770 $$

Lahpet Thoke at Chin Brothers

This tangy, spicy, funky salad (which is pronounced “lah-pay toe”) is on the menu at almost every Burmese spot, but Chin Brothers’ version might set the local standard. Richly fermented whole tea leaves are tossed with cabbage, tomatoes, fish sauce, plentiful garlic, and a mélange of fried beans for an especially hearty salad that’s a great start to a meal. 2318 E. Stop 11 Rd., 317-888-1850 $

This story is part of Indianapolis Monthly’s July Global Eats issue. Read more Global Eats reporting here.

Moo Satay at Bodhi

Originally from Indonesia but deeply rooted in vibrant Thai street food culture, these meaty pork strips on bamboo skewers soak up a curry-rich marinade before taking a quick turn on the grill, arriving at the table with a spicy peanut sauce for dipping and a cooling cucumber salad relish on the side. 922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-941-6595 $$

Tamal at Don Juan V’s Peruvian Cuisine

Corn husk– or banana leaf–steamed corn tamales are most associated with Mesoamerica, but the Peruvian version is worth seeking out. At Don Juan V’s, a beloved southeastside lunch and early dinner destination, the tamales are thinner and wider than their northern counterparts, with well-seasoned shredded chicken inside and tangy pickled onions on top. 3720 E. Raymond St., 317-377-4677 $