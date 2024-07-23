Airplane food doesn’t have the best rep, but dining options at the Indianapolis International Airport are a whole other story. Here’s where to find some tasty local meals on the fly.

Main plaza (open to all)

Circle City Beer Garden

Thirsty? This Indiana-centric watering hole pulls craft pints from regional breweries and pours wine and cocktails accompanied by a selection of sandwiches, salads, appetizers, and breakfast all day. 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Indiana Pacers Courtside Club

Root for the home team with a Boomer Burger named to honor the Pacers’ mascot. Even if there’s not a game to watch, you can admire the hoops-themed decor and memorabilia on display. 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

Nature’s Table

Fuel up—and feel good—for your flight with veggie-leaning choices such as wraps, filling protein bowls, fruity smoothies, soulful soups, and early morning–appropriate fare. 6 a.m.–8 p.m.

Concourse A (ticketed passengers only)

Bento Sushi

Counter service quickly satisfies cravings for California rolls, spicy tuna, and salmon sashimi with grab-and-go packaged options. P.S. There’s also ramen, gyoza, udon, and poke bowls. 10 a.m.–7 p.m., gate A11

Bub’s Burgers

When your stomach wants something familiar, it’s hard to go wrong with a flame-kissed cheeseburger, crinkle-cut fries, and a hand-dipped milkshake. Upgrade your appetite if you’re planning to tackle the one-pound Big Ugly. 6 a.m.–8 p.m., gate A11

Harry & Izzy’s

Nothing says welcome home to Indy like clearing out your stuffy sinuses after a long flight with a St. Elmo’s classic spicy shrimp cocktail. 6 a.m.–9 p.m., gate A6

Tinker Coffee Cafe

Get an early-morning (caffeine) buzz with a latte, nitro cold brew, or cuppa breakfast blend from this popular Indy-based coffee roaster. 4 a.m.–9 p.m., gate A20

Concourse B (ticketed passengers only)

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Keep those restless kids occupied for a few minutes with a giant soft Amish pretzel. Or buy them the cinnamon and sugar-dusted variation . 5 a.m.–6 p.m., gate B7

Just Pop In!

Bags of the fun-loving brand’s signature caramel-cheddar Indy Style popcorn—or any of the salty, sweet, and spicy alternatives—make the perfect snack to carry on. 7 a.m.–8 p.m., gate B6

Shapiro’s Delicatessen

You’ll probably sleep through your entire flight after polishing off a Reuben, corned beef, or pastrami on rye stacked sky high (with extra pickles on the side, natch). 5 a.m.–8 p.m., gate B14

Sun King Tap Room

Flight delayed? Cool your jets and kill some time with a sandwich, a game on TV, and a friendly pint of Sunlight Cream Ale or Pachanga Mexican Lager. 7 a.m.–9 p.m., gate B13

This article appeared in the July, 2024 issue of Indianapolis Monthly magazine. Subscribe today.