“Where should we go for dinner” is the great question of our time. In a city with so many options, it’s easy to get spoiled for choice. These seven entrees are some of the most comforting, exciting, and engaging in Indianapolis, so the next time that dreadful question comes up, pick one of these from our list and go.

Chirashi at Ocean World

Translated as “scattered,” chirashi is a dinner favorite at longtime sushi standard Ocean World. Especially fresh cuts of sashimi-grade raw fish such as ahi, yellowtail, snapper, and octopus are elegantly and simply laid on a cool bed of rice. 1206 W. 86th St., 317-848-8901 $$$

Chorizo Choripán at Che Chori

A football match favorite in Buenos Aires and other cities around Argentina, this dense, deeply savory sausage made from a mix of the country’s famous beef and succulent pork gets butterflied (hence its frequent Spanish nickname, mariposa) and piled on an enviably crisp roll with bright chimichurri at Speedway’s darling drive-thru Che Chori. 3124 W. 16th St., 317-737-2012 $$

Combination Clay Pot at Sandra Rice & Noodles

Brother-and-sister restaurant owners Sang and Ha Nguyen have been delighting regulars in Lawrence with their fresh, made-from-scratch approach to the dishes of their native Vietnam at Sandra Rice & Noodles for over 15 years, and no dish is more their signature than this bubbling pot of pork, chicken, shrimp, and mushrooms in a complex caramelized sugar broth. 10625 Pendleton Pike, 317-823-8323 $$

Escondidinho De Frango at Fernando’s Mexican & Brazilian Cuisine

The first part of this dish is pronounced “es-con-ja-jin-yo” in Brazil’s Portuguese dialect, but the patient servers at Fernando’s will also respond to an order of “shepherd’s pie.” This heartwarming casserole of shredded chicken is topped with fluffy mashed potatoes and covered edge to edge with bubbling, browned mozzarella. 834 E. 64th St., 317-377-4779 $$

This story is part of Indianapolis Monthly’s July Global Eats issue. Read more Global Eats reporting here.

Fish Madras at The Little India Restaurant

A generous addition of tangy tamarind and an aromatic toss of curry leaves distinguishes South Indian Madras curries from heavier, more commonly found Northern fare. Named after the Bay of Bengal city that is now known as Chennai, The Little India’s version offers fresh, flaky white fish in a rich tomato gravy studded with raisins. 653 E. 52nd St., 317-220-8300 $$

Oxtail at Jiallo’s African Caribbean Cuisine

West African restaurateur Mohammed Jiallo may have moved his eponymous restaurant Jiallo’s African Caribbean Cuisine a few times since he first opened it in 2009, but tender, saucy, long-stewed oxtail with creamy white beans has been a standard at every address. The flavors in the oxtail and other dishes reflect Jiallo’s native Guinea, as well as Senegal and the Atlantic islands. No matter what you order, make sure to get his sweet plantains and aromatic jollof rice on the side. 7940 Michigan Rd., 317-875-1201 $$$

Szechuan Mapo Tofu at Tian Fu

This northside Asian dining landmark simmers chunks of silken tofu in a fiery red sauce redolent with chilis, fermented bean paste, and peppercorns then ladles them over rice. Commonly found in the Sichuan province of China, this dish shouldn’t be confused as being vegetarian or vegan, as minced beef is also a primary ingredient. 3508 W. 86th St., 317-872-6888 $$