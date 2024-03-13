FORMERLY KNOWN as 1205 Distillery (named for the day Prohibition ended), this Indy business got its new name from head distiller Brad Colver’s unfortunate miter saw accident while rehabbing the former Virginia Avenue State Bank facility. He lost his pinkie finger but luckily not his sense of humor. The resulting Fletcher Place flagship is a gorgeous space boasting fancy flourishes like the chandeliers overhead, but it retains a casual feel. If you want more privacy, there’s a smaller area in the former safe-deposit vault just off the bar with some comfy seating and dim lighting.

Four Finger produces a variety of bourbons, gins, vodkas, and rums, as well

as a rhubarb liqueur that’s a huge hit with customers. The peated bourbon is truly unique, made with 75-percent corn and 25-percent peated malt. Four Finger is also one of the few Hoosier distilleries that makes its own 120-proof absinthe with real wormwood, using a specialty absinthe fountain to create drinks for patrons. The menu lists seven classic cocktails, as well as a roster of specialty cocktails that changes seasonally. The old fashioned is so popular, Four Finger sells them premade in bottles. Four Finger owns a second tasting room in Westfield and is in the process of moving its distilling operations to a much larger facility in Lebanon but will retain its Fletcher Place and Westfield locations.

Four Finger Distillery 636 Virginia Ave., 317-804-5675

HOURS Tue–Thu 4–10 p.m., Fri–Sat noon–11 p.m., Sun noon–8 p.m.