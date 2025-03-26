My Look: Michelle Warble

Clearly, you identify with Helen Roper, the saucy Three’s Company character.

I have been in the tiki scene, which is pro caftan, for a while. And I live in a midcentury modern home and collect period pieces. So when Mrs. Roper Romps became popular, I knew I had to get involved. After all, I love caftans, a vintage aesthetic—and sassy broads with lots of accessories!

Your ensemble really captures the spirit of Mrs. Roper.

This is a vintage caftan from the collection of Babs Davis. It is authentic to the period of Mrs. Roper [the late 1970s] and has the branding Hawaiian Textiles in the selvedge edge. My accessories were collected from various thrift stores and my world travels.

Do you have multiple Mrs. Roper outfits?

I have several. I actually started collecting vintage caftans because I was part of the tiki scene. Also, I’m a maker. I have sewn several of my own caftans and sold a few as well. So when this trend started popping up, I was well prepared to join the other Helens.

How do you categorize your everyday style?

I’m a Realtor, so my days can vary wildly. I may wear a practical but funky ensemble to meet with clients or show a house. If I’m working from home with my dogs, I might just be in athleisure. I do wear caftans outside of the Mrs. Roper context, mostly in the summer or when I’m away on vacation. Overall, my personal style is funky and colorful with a bit of an edge.

What local stores do you like to shop in for clothes?

I check out Thrifty Threads in my neighborhood at 86th and Ditch regularly, as I never know what I’ll find. Honestly, I mostly shop online, because as a plus size girly, I find more options for me that way.

Do you have any other style inspirations?

Iris Apfel is my personal style icon, flamboyant with oversized glasses. I’ve always said my life’s goal is to become the funky old lady with outrageous outfits and big glasses. I think I’m well on my way. I also am in love with the character Edna Mode from The Incredibles.

Does the club have any special events coming up?

I’m organizing a spring Mrs. Roper Romp in Fountain Square on March 22. Join our public Facebook group, The International Order of Mrs. Ropers Indiana Chapter, to get details and updates.