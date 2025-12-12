BlackSheep Craft Pizza & Cocktails, an Italian concept from the restaurant arm of Upland Brewing Company, has opened a location in Westfield. Situated in the Grand Junction Plaza neighborhood, its focus is on wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, rustic entrees, and cocktails. 170 Jersey St., Westfield

Fishers scored Indiana’s first Voodoo Brewery this month, bringing the Meadville, Pennsylvania–based brewpub and craft beer brand to the Indy suburbs. Fishers resident David Rivotto is the owner. 8729 Front St., Fishers, 317-567-9300

Family-owned MJ’s Backyard BBQ & Catering opened a brick-and-mortar location on the east side last month. 980 N. Post Rd.

Beginning the first week of January, The Mocha Nut Coffee Shop and Silver Linings Coffeehouse will rebrand as Anecdote Coffee, uniting under a new name and updated look that reflects the owners’ longtime focus on “connection, community, and the stories we share,” according to a recent Instagram announcement. 1625 E. Southport Rd.

Matcha lovers can level up their green tea game on December 28, when Matcha Girl Cafe hosts a hands-on Matcha Workshop with Indy clothing brand WDRFA. The class covers whisking, pouring, tasting, and crafting cafe-quality matcha. Tickets are available in-store and online.

Tea’s Me owner (and Indiana Fever legend) Tamika Catchings announced last week that the tea house’s 22nd Street flagship location that was founded in 2017 will pour its final cup of oolong at the end of this month. Catchings’ other two Tea’s Me locations at 420 University Blvd. and 3967 N. Illinois St. will remain in business.

H Steakhouse, a fine-dining concept from restaurateur Henri Najem, is under construction in downtown Westfield near Grand Junction Plaza. The expansive, 9,000-square-foot restaurant will seat more than 200 guests.