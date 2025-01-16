Indy Ignite Make History With Home Opening Win

Photos by Clay Maxfield

AFTER A HISTORIC year for women’s sports in 2024, the Hoosier state picked up where it left off when the Indy Ignite, Indiana’s first-ever professional women’s volleyball team, began its inaugural season in front of a sellout crowd at Fishers Event Center on Saturday, January 11.

The icing on the cake? The Ignite came away with a 3-1 victory against the Orlando Valkyries, giving fans more reason to be excited about women’s sports in Indiana.

For setter Sydney Hilley, the significance of the moment wasn’t too big for her and her team as they bounced back from a set one, 25-13, defeat.

“It was such an incredible environment, and I think seeing the crowd out there, we got a little nervous and we wanted to show them Indy Ignite volleyball. So that first set was a lot of nerves, but I’m so proud of the way we came back. We talked about getting the crowd into it and showing them what Indy Ignite volleyball is,” Hilley says.

Moving forward with a 6-point win in set two of the night, the Ignite slowly started to gain their footing as they relied on the offensive play of Leketor Member-Meneh, who led the game with 25 kills and 18 digs.

After the game, Member-Meneh touched on what shifted from sets one to two.

“I think it was just the eye contact and belief that we had in each other. We play with each other all the time, and we knew that what we showed was not how we play. We were able to let go of that and turn it into second gear. … We just fed off of each other’s energy and everyone’s passion. Our crowd made it easy to turn it around but, also, we have amazing teammates,” she says, noting that it’s the belief in her teammates that inspired her offensive play.

“It’s easy to swing when I know I’ve got people covering me,” Member-Meneh says. “You can just feel when they’re around, they were pushing for me, and it gave me the confidence to swing high and hard and know that if it didn’t hit the block, my teammates were there.”

The Ignite closed out sets three and four by an average of 6 points, while Azhani Tealer contributed with 19 kills.

After a second home game Thursday, January 16, the Ignite will play on the road until February 2, but their schedule allows ample opportunities for growth, as well as continual buy-in from fans watching at home and at Fishers Event Center.

That buy-in from Indiana sports fans is something Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher knew would be a given when Indy was announced as the league’s eighth team.

“Electric. Absolutely electric. I’ve been to every opener there has been, and this was nothing short of phenomenal. We knew Indiana was going to be a fantastic place to play women’s indoor volleyball. We know what the state is to the sports world, particularly women’s sports, and boy, those fans didn’t disappoint. They showed up and showed out,” Spicher says.

With the Indy Eleven women’s team clinching their first-ever USL W championship in 2023, the IU women’s basketball team making numerous deep runs in the NCAA tournament recently, and the Indiana Fever rising to more prominence in 2024 with the popularity of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, the Ignite add to what is becoming a crowded but welcoming women’s sports scene.

And from the point of view of Indiana-raised libero Kylie Murr, the embrace the Ignite received on Saturday night was no surprise.

“I knew Indiana was going to show out, but I was still shocked to see everybody there, even with the snow. They still came out, and it didn’t stop anybody, and it didn’t stop the energy they brought,” Murr says.

As much as the state revolves around basketball, it may be Indiana’s best-kept secret that volleyball is also ingrained in many girls’ DNA.

“It is a volleyball state. For women, you grow up in this state, you play volleyball,” Murr says.