Loren’s Alcohol-Free Beverages is no more. The no-ABV bottle shop with two locations in Carmel is now called Orangily, its owners announced this week. In a press release, they say, “By adopting a name and visual identity that resonate with its forward-thinking customer base, the business aims to create a space where everyone feels welcome; not just those abstaining.” The business will sell the same products it always has, just under a new (arguably less descriptive) moniker, which its owners say better communicates the company’s broader interest in “wellness” (as opposed to just living booze-free).

The Turchetti’s Deli brand has also reached its end. The sit-down restaurant arm of Turchetti’s Salumeria at 1106 Prospect St. is now WildFyre Tap, it announced on Instagram. The business—an offshoot of cannabis shop Wildeye Lounge—promises “all your classic Turchetti’s favorites + an expanded menu.” That menu is on two saved stories on Instagram (here’s one and two), with a smashburger, salami pasta salad, and hearty mac and cheese on the current roster.

Niyyah Coffee’s latest location opens tomorrow. As noted back in July, the Fishers coffee shop at 8100 E. 106th St. (317-379-6038) announced an upcoming second location, and now the wait is over: Per Instagram, the doors at its new outpost at 6160 N. Rural St. will open at 10 a.m. Saturday. Expect the same specialty lattes and shaken sugary drinks Niyyah is known for, as well as matcha concoctions, milkshakes, and teas.

Turntable has taken over the old Crackers space in Broad Ripple. The new live music spot at 6281 N. College Ave. recently opened for business, the Star reports. It’s focused on live shows and bands, but with a full bar and robust mocktail menu, I consider it fair Feed territory. A look at its calendar also reveals brunch pop-ups and other tasty events.

Two upcoming Indy hotels promise fresh drinking and dining spots. People who collect IHG points eagerly await the advent of the InterContinental at 17 W. Market St., which the Star reports will open in January. It’ll be home to Astrea Rooftop Bar, which, at 11 stories up, will be the highest rooftop bar in town. A restaurant on the second floor, called Serliana Cafe & Lounge, will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner—and the chef is Craig Baker, a well-known fixture in the local dining scene whom we profiled in 2021.

Then there’s 21C Museum Hotel Indianapolis, the luxury lodging that’s been planned for the old State Museum/City Hall building at 202 N. Alabama St. since last fall. A recent update from the hotel chain promises “three food and beverage destinations” that will “further provide immersive spaces that spark conversation and create a connection with a signature, locally-inspired, chef-driven restaurant, a lobby lounge and bar, and a rooftop bar.” And with that, I think I just filled my meaningless food and dining buzzword BINGO card—but since none of this will come to fruition until the venue’s planned 2028 opening, I’m sure we’ll be confronted with a whole new slate of restaurant marketing jargon by then.

Bar Ellis will soon open in downtown Noblesville. Current reports sisters Lisa Wampler and Chamron Baird are behind the effort to bring ladylike dining to 841 Conner St. “We felt like many places around here are just slightly more masculine. We wanted to focus more on the girls,” Wampler says. “Men will be here, too. We want couples to come, of course. But we were trying to focus a little more on what we like and what we thought was missing down here.” They hope to open by the end of the year.

CRG’s new Shin Dig is open for business. Indy’s ubiquitous Cunningham Restaurant Group is known for spots ranging from Bru Burger, to Livery, to Vida. Their latest bid for dining destination dominance is Shin Dig, a fun-focused and gently goofy (think cornhole, board games, and casual food such as pizza and wings) spot that feels intended as a breezy departure from the company’s 20 (and counting) other brands. The menu includes playful dish names like the Drove-Over Burger and location-specific nods like the Windsor Park Wedge. It’s kind of fascinating to see this 27-year-old company continue to experiment and iterate when they could just as easily rest on their laurels. Here’s hoping their spirit of inquiry continues. Shin Dig is located at 1351 Roosevelt Ave. in the North Mass area and can be reached at 317-907-6100.